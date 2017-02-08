Faith, knowledge, and service

ALGONA—Rosie, a goat, spent part of the day at Bishop Garrigan on Thursday, Feb. 2, resting in the principal’s office, being carried down hallways and standing in the gym.

Maggie Bode, a lunchroom staff member, brought in the goat for the Catholic Schools Week Spirit Day Pep Rally.

‘Oohs’ and ‘aahs’ spilled forth from the mouths of Seton students as they saw the goat for the first time before the pep rally on Thursday, Feb. 2. Rosie the goat, is specially linked to the students at Garrigan. Each day, students scrape their leftovers into a five-gallon bucket for the goats at Bode’s farm, feeding Rosie

Students were promised to see someone kiss a goat if they met their goal of sending goats to Haiti. The students were not disappointed. Rosie came and was kissed by many individuals including students, Christy Peterson, principal of Bishop Garrigan, Christi Hough, principal of Seton and Lynn Miller, president of Bishop Garrigan Schools.

Chants arose from the students as Deacon Bill Black walked down to take his turn. Even the Golden Bear Mascot had the chance to steal a kiss.

