Home / Home

Faith, Fellowship, Friendship

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 12:49pm admin1
By: 
Nathan Moore

ALGONA — The Carnegie Centre of the Arts hosted on its lawn Wednesday an evening to enjoy the fellowship and friendship of this summer’s last Party in the Park put on by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce. The evening filled with worship music by Grace Church, food and friends made the perfect closing for the summer series on an idyllic night in mid-August.

 

The chamber’s goals were to provide “family friendly entertainment” and to provide activities for people to come out with their kids in a relaxed setting. According to Vicki Mallory, executive director of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce, the event achieved just that.

For more on this story, please see the August 23rd issue of the Kossuth County Advance

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here