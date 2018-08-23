Faith, Fellowship, Friendship

ALGONA — The Carnegie Centre of the Arts hosted on its lawn Wednesday an evening to enjoy the fellowship and friendship of this summer’s last Party in the Park put on by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce. The evening filled with worship music by Grace Church, food and friends made the perfect closing for the summer series on an idyllic night in mid-August.

The chamber’s goals were to provide “family friendly entertainment” and to provide activities for people to come out with their kids in a relaxed setting. According to Vicki Mallory, executive director of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce, the event achieved just that.

