Fair Outlook

Food, music, livestock, vendors, races, pageantry and a parade are just a few of the reasons people will flock to the farigrounds next week.

The 2019 Kossuth County Fair kicks off Sunday, July 28, with an antique tractor pull at 1 p.m. at the grandstand. The fair ends Sunday, Aug. 4 with the team roping competition. In between, there's something for just about everyone.

Get fair highlights in the July 25 Kossuth County Advance.