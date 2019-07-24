Fair Outlook

Home / Home

Wed, 07/24/2019 - 5:00pm admin1
2019 Kossuth County Fair

Food, music, livestock, vendors, races, pageantry and a parade are just a few of the reasons people will flock to the farigrounds next week.

The 2019 Kossuth County Fair kicks off Sunday, July 28, with an antique tractor pull at 1 p.m. at the grandstand. The fair ends Sunday, Aug. 4 with the team roping competition. In between, there's something for just about everyone.

Get fair highlights in the July 25 Kossuth County Advance.

