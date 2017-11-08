Fabric designer enjoys stay in Carnegie Library

ALGONA — For the past 14 years, the Carnegie Library has been home for well-known fabric designer, Sandy Gervais. That will change next year when the Carnegie Library becomes the Carnegie Centre for the Arts.

“I am so thrilled that Brian (Buscher) is saving the building. I see the value in old buildings,” Gervais said. “I’ve always loved old architecture. One thing about old buildings is they always had great windows because they needed light. I love light.”

Fourteen years ago, when the building came up for rent Gervais jumped on it because of the windows that provided the light, as well as the shelves, which provided her a perfect place to store fabrics and quilts. Now that the building is being renovated, Gervais is going to move her design studio. “I have given up this space so Brian can save the building,” she said.