Explore space at Algona library

Wed, 03/11/2020 - 12:13pm admin1
Alan Van Ormer

Now that the exhibit is unloaded, the Algona Public Library is the spot for exploring the realms of space over the next three months.

Exploring Space 2020 kicks off with a reception from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14. One exhibit will allow visitors to code a rover's path across Mars, and they can enter a drawing to win a pie. March through May, different acitvites associated with space are planned.

Ger all the details in the March 12 Advance.

