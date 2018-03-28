Explaining why changes are needed

Those involved with the Ledyard Wind Project are asking the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to revisit its ordinance and provided an explanation of why during a board meeting on March 20.

During an informational meeting in front of more than 50 people in a packed meeting room, Amshore U.S. Wind senior project developer, Eric Brionnes, and others from the company, outlined four points in the ordinance that are having an impact on proceeding with a 200-megawatt wind project in Hebron and Springfield townships.

To date, the Ledyard Wind Project has secured more than 50 long-term easements totaling over 11,000 acres. The project is expected to be operational in 2020.

Brionnes said that the midland guaranteed royalty payments for landowners throughout the operations will be $22.5 million.

