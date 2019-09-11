Expert: School violence just part of safety
Wed, 09/11/2019 - 1:50pm admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
School shootings and violence make the headlines, but a survey says educators should be more concerned about transportation accidents, homicides and suicides, said a school safety expert.
"In light of our focus on active shooters and weapons threats, we miss those types of incidents that may be more likely," said Chris Dorn. "Traffic fatalities cause more of our school deaths."
