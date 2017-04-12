Experiencing a ‘Life-Like’ drunk driving accident

The halls at Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan High School were filled with the living dead on Wednesday, April 5.

As part of the Every 15 Minutes program, a two-day demonstration was held for both high schools. This program brings home the tragic effects of drunk driving accidents—claiming an average of one life every 15 minutes, and its domino affect to help students make good decisions.

Shortly after classes began for the day at Garrigan and Algona, a heartbeat played over the intercom system, fading away as a Grim Reaper and a police officer appeared in a classroom.

