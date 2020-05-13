Ex-Algona man dies in prison

A former Algona resident, who spent 37 years living under a different identity before being captured and later convicted of murder, has died in prison in Florence, Ariz.

A notice from the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) last week stated Bruce McCollough, 73, died Saturday, May 2, at Mount Vista Medical Center. The notice said he was transported to the hospital on April 16, and that all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.

On March 19, 1976, McCullough, who was 28 at the time, was taken into custody for questioning for murder after the body of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Donna Smith, was found.

