Ernst says dialogue continues on ethanol waivers

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 3:08pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Red Oak) held a town hall in Algona on Friday as part of her 99-county tour. She took questions for an hour. One of the main topics was about ethanol waivers.

Fred Wirtz, a West Bend farmer, and Mary Alice Berte, a Livermore farmer, asked questions about ethanol waivers that the Trump administration granted to 31 oil refineries in August. The waivers allow refineries to not blend ethanol into their gasoline.

Get all the details in the Sept. 5 Kossuth County Advance.

