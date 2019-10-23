Ernie’s Ride Ends

ALGONA — An era ended on Saturday.

Ernie’s Harley-Davidson officially closed its doors with a going out of business sale at the property on Highway 18 on Oct. 19.

“This is a bad deal,” said Jim Schumacher, who was browsing at different auction items. “I’m going to miss it I know that.”

Ron Lohman, who was hoping to place some bids on glass cabinets for the Kossuth County Ag and Motorsports Museum, also believes it is sad that the business was closed. Co-owner Jim Wilcox said the business is closing because the forecast for long-term profitability wasn’t good. “Profitability wasn’t sufficient enough for us to stay as a dealer,” he said.

