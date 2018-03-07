Era ending at Ernie Williams

ALGONA — An era has come to an end at Ernie Williams Ltd.

Not only is KC Nielsen Limited completing the purchasing of the agriculture dealership, but Ed Wilcox, who has been with the company since 1966, and his son, Jim, who worked at the dealership while in high school in 1978 and later became a co-owner, will be ending a life-long journey that they both have enjoyed.

“It is a sad time. It is a little bit of a nostalgic time,” Ed said. “It was just time to make a change.”

Dave Studer, a long-time friend of Ed and Jim, said he hated to see the dealership sold. “I understand it is the way farming is going and it is the signs of the times.”

Studer always felt that the Wilcox’ ran a top-notch ag dealership. “I bought several pieces of equipment from them,” he said. “I always thought Ed and Jim treated me fairly. I enjoyed doing business with them. They were always willing to listen to me with my concerns.”

