Entrepreneur of the Year

World War II veteran Ray Baade was always an inspiration to S&B Distillery owner Sara Winkelman. Baade had a tear running down as his cheek as he watched Winkelman receive the 2019 Deb Dalziel Woman of the Year entrepreneur award Friday, March 15 at the Bancroft business.

"It's amazing," said Baade. "It's beyond belief. She has always been a caring person. I couldn't stop shedding tears — to have her recognized was special."

Read the entire story in the March 21 Kossuth County Advance.