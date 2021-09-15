Enrollment up at ACSD

ALGONA—The Algona Community School District Board of Education reviewed enrollment and discussed this year’s COVID-19 policies and current status, the upcoming school board election, how to attract long term substitute teachers and more during its meet Monday, night, Sept. 13.

Enrollment numbers have increased from last year, according to information presented by Superintendent Joe Carter.

There were about 25 more students in K-12 than last year during the first week of school.

