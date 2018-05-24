Ending the school chapter; beginning another journey

Seniors at Algona High School celebrated the end of one journey and beginning of another during the graduation ceremony held Sunday, May 20, at the Algona High School gym.

The graduates entered their high school gym to the tune of, “Pomp and Circumstance,” in their school colors of red and black. The high school concert band performed, “Korean Folk Song,” followed by speeches given by senior class president Kali Garman and school board member Rodney Davis.

For more on this story, please see the May 24th issue of the Kossuth County Advance