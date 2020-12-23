EMS, sewer, public library projects advance in Algona

ALGONA—On a 4-2 vote, city council members approved a remodeling project for the facilities housing Algona-based on-duty emergency medical services (EMS) personnel at Kossuth County Regional Health Center.

The action came Monday evening at the regular Algona City Council meeting, and it was one of several project matters on the agenda.

