EMS policies, tree board reading OK'd

ALGONA—An amended EMS staff scheduling and timecard policy has been approved for the city of Algona. The action was at Monday's city council meeting, which also included a reading of a planned change to the tree board ordinance.

The Algona City Council adopted a resolution that spells out schedules and compensation, overtime and comp time policies, response times and vacation, sick leaves and holidays. The resolution stated that those adopted policies were needed to operate efficiently and in the interest of fiscal responsibility.

