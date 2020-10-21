Home / Home

EMS policies, tree board reading OK'd

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 4:48pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—An amended EMS staff scheduling and timecard policy has been approved for the city of Algona. The action was at Monday's city council meeting, which also included a reading of a planned change to the tree board ordinance.

The Algona City Council adopted a resolution that spells out schedules and compensation, overtime and comp time policies, response times and vacation, sick leaves and holidays. The resolution stated that those adopted policies were needed to operate efficiently and in the interest of fiscal responsibility.

 

Get all of the details in the Oct. 22 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here