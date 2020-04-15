EMS business discussions begin

Emergency medical services (EMS) business agreement discussions and reviews are underway. The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors saw a first draft of the agreement at its April 7 board meeting. The goal is to have the agreement finished by the new fiscal year that starts July 1.

Phil Albers, countywide EMS administrator, said the agreement establishes how EMS works together with the communities that will have full-time staff, how the county finances will be incorporated into city budgets and have input and control on how things will work.

