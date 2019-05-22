Home / Home

Employees see wage increase

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 3:52pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Employees in the Algona Community School District will see a 1.7 to 2 percent increase in their salaries in the next school year.

More than 100 certified teachers will see an $850 or 1.7 percent increase in the 2019 school year. Teacher assistants will see a 28 cent an hour increase or 2 percent in their base salaries. In addition, teacher assistants will see starting salaries raised 16 cents to $10.50 per hour.

