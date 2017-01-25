Ellefson stirs the hearts of many people

The date, Feb. 19, 1994 is forever engrained in Paula Ellefson’s mind. It is the date when her baby girl, Samantha Joy died after Ellefson had an abortion. She was 18 years old.

Ellefson shared her story at the Rally for Life on Sunday Jan. 22. Over 90 people were in attendance.

“It is something you will never forget, no matter how hard you try.”

Ellefson recalls that day’s events with clarity. The individuals standing outside the abortion clinic, the nurse who attempted to comfort her, the doctor who took no efforts to even say hello, the 10-15 other women in the waiting room waiting for their procedures and her confusion as she left the clinic.

“I actually paid them just a little over $300 to end the life growing inside me,” she said. “It haunted me for years.”

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 26 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.