Electric fire displaces residents

At least five residents were displaced from several apartment units next to Billie Joe's in downtown Algona after an electrical fire on Sept. 11.

Algona Fire Chief Mitch Ulrick said, "The main upstairs hallway and one of the apartments was where the most damage was. An electrical fire started in the attic, and the firefighters quickly found it with a thermal image camera, knocked a hole in the ceiling and tore the drywall down."

