Home / Home

Electric fire displaces residents

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 2:13pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

At least five residents were displaced from several apartment units next to Billie Joe's in downtown Algona after an electrical fire on Sept. 11.

Algona Fire Chief Mitch Ulrick said, "The main upstairs hallway and one of the apartments was where the most damage was. An electrical fire started in the attic, and the firefighters quickly found it with a thermal image camera, knocked a hole in the ceiling and tore the drywall down."

Read the complete story in the Sept. 19 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here