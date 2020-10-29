Election day is near

...Karilyn Claude, who has been a precinct worker for 12 years, said this year’s election is a bit scary with the pandemic but added that so many precautions have been taken. “There were so many safety issues put in place,” she said. “We don’t have as many workers this year and we’re combining precincts. It may be better not to have so many people in the building.”

Claude did call her doctor who told her if she wore a mask and kept her distance, it would be fine. “I do this because it is a service to my country and locally,” she said.

As of late last week, there were 4,294 mailed ballots and voting at the counter. An estimated 3,400 ballots have already been returned to the county auditor’s office...

