Eischen new director of teaching and learning

ALGONA—Janie Eischen has been hired as the director of teaching and learning, a new position in the Algona Community School District.

She was introduced during the board of education’s regular meeting Monday evening, March 8. Eischen will be on a 210 day contract, the same as all of the building principals.

“A district of this size needs a position like this,” Eischen said.

The board also approved the bid for the Athletic Gateway and Softball Field. Five bids were received.

