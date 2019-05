One thousand ducks go into the water, nine ducks come out of the water, only eight truly matter.

The Algona Morwens Kiwanis Club held its eighth annual Drop the Ducks event at the Algona Family YMCA. This year all 1,000 plastic ducks were dropped. More than 860 ducks were sold, raising $7,310.

