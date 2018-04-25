Duck drop raises $7K; 8 winners

The ducks came charging down the slide and into the pool at the Algona Family YMCA – all 831 of them. Within a couple of minutes, students from Seton Grade School had circled them around Becky Kuper, representing the Algona Morwens Kiwanis Club. Young Addison Kuper was blindfolded, and she started selecting ducks from the collection, handing them to Becky Kuper, who read the number, ending speculation over who would be the winners in the Morwens' seven annual duck drop.

For more on this story, please see the April 26th issue of the Kossuth County Advance.