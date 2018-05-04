Dropping off unused prescriptions

ALGONA — In the first 10 minutes of the National Drug Take Back Day in the HyVee parking lot on Saturday, one tall box was almost filled from the drugs that had been dropped off.

“People are becoming more aware of the drop off so just in 10 minutes we’ve had 12 people stop,” said Mary Sloan, prevention supervisor at Compass Pointe. She works with gambling treatment in Kossuth County, but Compass Pointe does all types of prevention in the county. “They’re understanding it is okay to get rid of them. I think it also helps them to know they are making a difference in terms of access to people.”

