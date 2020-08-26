Drive-thru stew a hit

ST. JOSEPH—Because of concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, the St. Joseph Catholic Church Knights of Columbus annual mulligan stew fundraiser became a drive-through event this year, and it will be one to remember.

From shortly after 4:30 p.m., people were lining up in their vehicles to pick up stew and pie. The organization decided to loop people up the hill around the cemetery and then in back of the church to keep vehicles off Highway 169. It worked, and it didn’t. The volunteers began serving because the line was already forming on the highway, and by 5:15 p.m. it was backed up more than a mile to the north of St. Joe on Highway 169.

Get more information and see more photos from the fundraiser in the Aug. 27 Kossuth County Advance.