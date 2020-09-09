Drainage vital to area farming; complex to regulate

KOSSUTH COUNTY – Possibly the toughest decisions or even the most difficult issues for the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors involve farm drainage.

“Drainage improves a farmer’s land, so it is more productive,” said Kossuth Supervisor Roger Tjarks. “That is what we all want, but we don’t necessarily come to the same conclusion on how to do it. Without drainage, we wouldn’t be farming any ground at all. It would be just mosquitoes and pasture.”

Over the next several months, two major drainage projects will be discussed by the Board of Supervisors. One is Drainage District 65, which is an area near Burt. A public hearing was held recently, and many farmers and producers were concerned about the costs, and many wanted to tank the idea.

On top of the major projects, the supervisors receive requests for assessments almost every week during a board meeting. To date, there are more than 600 assessment schedules in drainage districts.

