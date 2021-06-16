Home / Home

Drainage project proceeds to bidding

Wed, 06/16/2021 - 5:02pm admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Following approximately 90 minutes of discussion, the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved the plans and specifications for a mitigation project on portions of the open ditch in Drainage District 4 in the northwest portion of the county.

 

