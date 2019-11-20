Drainage issues on county agenda

The supervisors dealt with two drainage issues: first, awarding the bid from CJC LLC for $1,545,770 to repair joint drainage district PAK 1 to open ditch repairs. It is shared with Palo Alto County. Then, they dealt with a decision to relocate Lateral 19 tile of Drainage District 116.

Kent Rode, Bolten and Menk senior project manager, said the bid was 18 percent below the engineer's estimate. Rode has worked with CJC in the past and called its work satisfactory.

Get all the news from the supervisors in the Nov. 21 Kossuth County Advance.