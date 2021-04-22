Dragotec USA enters its third decade

SENECA—Over two decades, Denny and Darlene Bollig have grown their family owned business to 30 employees and third place in the sales of corn heads behind John Deere and Case-IH. And it’s been done from their home base in rural western Kossuth County, a few miles north of Fenton.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst visited the Bollig family’s operation Wednesday, April 7, as part of her 99-county tour of Iowa this year.

“The Bollig family is exceptional,” the senator said at the end of her facilities tour and meeting. “Denny and Darlene have their sons involved in the operation. Their employees are very much like family. But not only are they a family run business, they’re producing a quality product, a quality corn head that really ups the bushels per acre compared to their competitors.

