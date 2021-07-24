Dozens protest vax mandate for Trinity Health staff at Kossuth Regional

ALGONA—Dozens of people lined either side of U.S. Highway 169 and sat in the shade under a tree in a protest at Kossuth Regional Health Center here Saturday, July 24.

Holding signs that stated such things as "not anti-vax, anti-mandate" and "freedom of choice," the protesters were there as part of a nationwide effort from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday to challenge Trinity Health's mandate that its employees take the novel COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Top-level administration and physicians at Kossuth Regional Health Center are employees of Trinity, the umbrella organization for MercyOne in Mason City. The mandate does not impact those employed directly by Kossuth Regional Health Center, according to KRHC Administrator Dar Elbert.

As many as two Trinity employees at KRHC, both physicians, risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated by Sept. 21 or unless Trinity changes its mandate. The mandate is not illegal under federal or state law, as health facilities were allowed under legislation at both levels to require vaccination.

About half of Kossuth County's adult population is vaccinated, according to data from the Iowa Department of Health.

