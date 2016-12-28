Doughmobile raises money for Algona children

ALGONA — Throughout the year many can’t wait to taste the hot donuts that the Algona Rotary Club cooks in its doughmobile at various high school events.

At the end of the year, rotary club members are excited to present some of the proceeds coming from the sale of the donuts in the form of a check to Algona High School and Bishop Garrigan students.

“It’s heartwarming for the whole club to help the schools out,” said Algona Rotary Club member David Jensen, who presented a $3,169.30 check to representatives from both school districts during a check presentation between Algona and Bishop Garrigan High School basketball games on Thursday, Dec. 22. “We’re proud of both schools.”

To read more about the doughmobile, see the Dec. 29 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.