Home / Home

DOT seeks input on Hwy. 18 planning

Wed, 12/04/2019 - 2:36pm admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

U.S. Highway 18 from Spencer to Garner is the suject of a new planning and environmental linkages (PEL) study by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

According to the DOT, a PEL study is an early planning-level study intended to identify transportation issues and environmental concerns before any project construction funding is identified. A PEL study reveals factors for the DOT to consider before a project, including environmental constraints, community concerns and economic goals.

Get all the details in the Dec. 5 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here