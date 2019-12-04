DOT seeks input on Hwy. 18 planning

U.S. Highway 18 from Spencer to Garner is the suject of a new planning and environmental linkages (PEL) study by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

According to the DOT, a PEL study is an early planning-level study intended to identify transportation issues and environmental concerns before any project construction funding is identified. A PEL study reveals factors for the DOT to consider before a project, including environmental constraints, community concerns and economic goals.

Get all the details in the Dec. 5 Kossuth County Advance.