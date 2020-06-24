Doorways and Pathways, AHS prom 2020

Sawyer Curtis and Maddie Nevitt pose on the bridge on the bike path off of Finn Drive as part of the Algona High School prom. The COVID-19 coronavirus changed a lot of events for schools this year, but students were able to have a prom, with several changes and a few months later than normal. Photo by Michelle Penning.

Though the COVID-19 coronavirus cancelled many plans, Margo Adams and Jenni Adams, Algona High School (AHS) prom co-sponsors, principal Jared Cecil and some junior parents worked to make prom happen for Algona High School students. They came up with an alternative plan for prom this year. They chose the theme, Doorways and Pathways: open the door and take a different path.

