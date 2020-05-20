Home / Home

Don’t feel the Burn

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 11:39am admin1
Local doctor urges screening for skin cancer

The Memorial Day weekend is one which means many will be out enjoying the sunshine. One thing that is often overlooked when enjoying a sunny day is exposure to the sun and its impact on skin cancer.

“I think skin cancer is important to address,” said Dr. Brent Owen, head of the physicians at Kossuth Regional Health Center. “It is something that is overlooked a lot as far as people’s general health. It is something I try to address. I know a lot of doctors do it specifically during wellness visits. It is important to be screened and focus on it.” Owen said the skin is the largest organ in the body.

Read more in the May 21 Kossuth County Advance.

