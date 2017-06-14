Dollar General distributes grants to the Algona Public Library

On a mission to improve literacy rates across the nation, Dollar General established the Dollar General Literacy Foundation in 1993. Since this time, more than $135 million has been given out in grants to non-profit organizations to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

The Algona Public Library recently received two grants from the Foundation to support their summer reading program and a summer intern.

In order to qualify for the Foundation grants, an organization must be located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.

“We really appreciate the fact that we have a Dollar General close by,” remarked Sonya Harsha, APL young adult librarian.

This is the third time the library has received a Dollar General literacy grant for its summer reading program.

