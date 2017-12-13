Dodge Street plan starting to take shape

ALGONA — After a lengthy work session on Monday (Dec. 4) evening, Algona City Council members have directed Bolton & Menk to use a $1.75 million budget for the Dodge Street construction project.

Council members are also asking the architects to reduce the amenities to reach that amount. Amenities include street scaping features, sidewalk pavers, crosswalk pavers and bump outs.

Three different cost estimates were discussed at the work session.

One was just a standard reconstruction cost consisting of street and sidewalk construction. The estimated total was $1.4 million.

