Divine Mercy Parish again helping hard-hit Haiti

ALGONA—The country of Haiti has not had time to recover from one tragedy when it gets hit with another. On Aug. 14, Haiti experienced a 7.2 earthquake followed by tropical depression Grace. At least 2,189 people were killed, more than 12,000 injured and 50,000 homes destroyed in the quake. This followed the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse in June, a hurricane five years ago and an earthquake 10 years ago. To add to the natural disasters, Haiti has been overcome with gangs that have been hijacking supplies sent to help the Haitian people.

“The aid we’ve been sending has been mostly in monetary form so they can buy what they need locally, so our aid has been getting through. It hasn’t been intercepted by the gangs,” said Al Laubenthal, a member of the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish Haiti committee.

