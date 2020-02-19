Home / Home

Discussions continue about Bancroft projects

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:31pm admin1
Community Spotlight
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Two projects are moving forward in the city of Bancroft. The Bancroft City Council tasked Electric Superintendent Trent Iversen with providing cost estimates for either an underground or overhead electric project for a local landowner.

In addition, the council approved a professional engineering services agreement with Veenstra and Kimm of Mason City for a street improvement project.

Read more in the Feb. 20 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here