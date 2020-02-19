Discussions continue about Bancroft projects
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:31pm admin1
Alan Van Ormer
Two projects are moving forward in the city of Bancroft. The Bancroft City Council tasked Electric Superintendent Trent Iversen with providing cost estimates for either an underground or overhead electric project for a local landowner.
In addition, the council approved a professional engineering services agreement with Veenstra and Kimm of Mason City for a street improvement project.
