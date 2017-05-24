Diplomas all around for AHS grads

Pomp and Circumstance filled the gymnasium, ushering in the final moments of high school for 105 Algona High School graduating seniors on a chilly Sunday afternoon on May 21.

Parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts and uncles filled the bleachers waiting to catch a glimpse of their soon to be graduate.

This event marked a pivotal time in graduates’ lives as they marched forward from their childhood into the adult world.

Performing sweet melodies to commemorate the graduates’ hard work, the Algona High School Concert Band played “The Heart that Gives” and the Chamber Singers sang out to “I Carry Your Heart.”

Jared Cecil, AHS principal recognized several students who were honored with scholarship awards and cords.

Twenty students were honored with a silver cord, representing at least 140 hour of volunteer service and bringing the total cord hours up to 6,000 hours for the 2017 senior class alone. Gold cords were given out to an additional 23 graduates in honor of their academic excellence, maintaining a 3.4 GPA or above.

To bolster these graduates in their future endeavors, Camryn Shaw, class president and Rodney Davis, School Board member addressed those present with words of wisdom.



