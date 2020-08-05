Diocese creating new, revamped parish in Kossuth County area
SIOUX CITY—Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has authorized and announced the formation of one new parish from the combination of two Kossuth County area parish groupings as a result of the diocese’s Ministry 2025 strategic planning.
The planning is also in response to the continuing shift in demographics within the diocese and the critical shortage of active priests, according to a press release.