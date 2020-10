ALGONA—Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Columbia Events Center in Algona for the first-degree murder trial of Chad Dietrick.

Dietrick, 47, of Lakota, was charged on March 3, 2018, with first-degree murder in the death of Krista Lynn Hesebeck, 38, also of Lakota.

Jury selection is slated for Oct. 20-21 with opening statements and testimony to follow on Oct. 22.