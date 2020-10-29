Dietrick found guilty of 2nd degree murder

Thursday, Oct. 29, 10:45 a.m.:

A Kossuth County jury this morning found Chad David Dietrick guilty of second degree murder in the death of Krista Lynn Hesebeck, 38, of Lakota, on March 3, 2018. A story about the trial's events prior to the case going to the jury is in this week's Kossuth County Advance (Oct. 29). The Nov. 5 edition of the Advance will carry a full story regarding closing arguments and the verdict. Sentencing in the matter is set for Dec. 18.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m.:

The case of Chad David Dietrick is in the hands of a Kossuth County District Court jury in the alleged first-degree murder of Krista Lynn Hesebeck, 38, of Lakota.

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 28, the jury was set to hear closing arguments and start deliberations.

For at least five hours on Tuesday, Dietrick took the stand to testify. He said the relationship between the victim and him had been good for a long time. He admitted several times the relationship did get emotional. He said the relationship started to change when she met a new friend who was into methamphetamine and whom he said drove Hesebeck into it.

