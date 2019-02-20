Development director to update city comprehensive plan

Jacob Tjaden, Algona community development director, will update Algona’s comprehensive plan this year. Algona city council approved the plan at its meeting Jan. 21.

Tjaden initiated the project because of his experience in city planning and his contributions to other comprehensive plans in his previous employment. The last comprehensive plan created for Algona was done in 1969. Tjaden said the city is due for an update.

Read the whole story in the Feb. 21 Kossuth County Advance.