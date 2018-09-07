Development director happy to be back in area

A new development is in place. Algona will be seeing a new face around, but not someone completely unfamiliar with the area. Jacob Tjaden is Algona’s new Community Development Director. Growing up in Titonka, Tjaden is happy to be back in the area.

With his background that includes an undergraduate in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Iowa, a Masters in Public Administration with an emphasis in public policy and fours years at Iowa Northland Regional Counsel of Governments in Waterloo, Iowa, he comes to Algona equipped with experience and ready to take on the new challenge ahead.

According to Tjaden, Algona city administrators “wanted a more enhanced focus on the efforts” on business attraction, retention and expansion in Algona and the Kossuth County region. He will serve to be the point of contact for potential business as well as a resource for them.

