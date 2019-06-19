Despite wet weather, almost all county crops planted

Dean Berte was in a field west of Whittemore side dressing with 32 percent nitrogen for almost 300 acres of Pioneer seed corn.

"The planting season was kind of tough this year because of all the rain," Berte said last week from inside his 2010 Case IH tractor as he was spreading the nitrogen on the field. "If you didn't have well-tiled ground and some pretty well-drained soils, it was pretty tough to get all the planting done."

Read the whole story in the June 20 Kossuth County Advance.