Dentist fulfills need at Strohman

ALGONA — In an effort to assist with a growing dentistry, Dr. Amy Seehusen has joined Dr. Bill Strohman at Strohman Family Dental.

“She is going to fulfill a significant need,” said Strohman. “We have the need for the ability to do oral surgery in this practice and we have a significant number of new patients. Our patient population has just outgrown our capacity to provide services.”

Strohman has added three full-time hygienists and he believes adding another dentist will lighten the workload. Seehusen will provide all general dentistry.

Seehusen, who started on Nov. 6, and works two days a week, joined dentistry because her father was a dentist. “I grew up around it,” she said. “He loved his job his whole life. I thought it was something I would like to do.”

She also loved science classes in school. “I always knew I wanted to go on because I love school,” Seehusen said. “I wanted to do a profession where I was able to serve people, work with people and address their health care needs.”

