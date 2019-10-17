Democratic candidates in Kossuth County

ALGONA — The Kossuth County Democrats hosted a meet and greet fundraiser for Democratic candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

County Democratic Chair Steve King said he hopes we generate some excitement for candidates and politics for Democratic politics, particularly,” he said. “Hopefully we get some momentum going.”

Participating were Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro, who are all opposing Sen. Joni Ernst for U.S. Senator; J.D. Scholten challenging Rep. Steve King in the U.S. House of Representatives; and Deb Jensen, vying for the state District 7 seat being vacated by Tedd Gassman, who is retiring.

Each of those present provided speeches during the event.

For more on this story, read the Oct. 17 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.