Home / Home

Democratic candidates in Kossuth County

Thu, 10/17/2019 - 5:15pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — The Kossuth County Democrats hosted a meet and greet fundraiser for Democratic candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

County Democratic Chair Steve King said he hopes we generate some excitement for candidates and politics for Democratic politics, particularly,” he said. “Hopefully we get some momentum going.”

Participating were Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro, who are all opposing Sen. Joni Ernst for U.S. Senator; J.D. Scholten challenging Rep. Steve King in the U.S. House of Representatives; and Deb Jensen, vying for the state District 7 seat being vacated by Tedd Gassman, who is retiring.

Each of those present provided speeches during the event.

For more on this story, read the Oct. 17 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/


Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here