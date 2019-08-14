Delaney first presidential candidate to stop in Algona

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney visited Algona Thursday, Aug. 8, to talk about his plans that he believes will help rural America. A group of between 10 and 15 people from around Kossuth County came out for the occasion.

He shook each attendee's hand and introduced himself with a "Hey there," or "Hello," followed by, "I'm John."

Read more about the event in the Aug. 15 Kossuth County Advance.